SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Down 49.9% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $546.46 or 0.05285496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051765 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

