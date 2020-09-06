Tael Hits One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Tael has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $18.11, $24.72 and $13.96. During the last week, Tael has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.60 or 0.05280785 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051758 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $4.92, $34.91, $18.11, $119.16, $7.20, $45.75, $10.00, $62.56, $5.22, $6.32 and $24.72. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

