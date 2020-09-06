Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $1.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

