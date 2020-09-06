Tezos Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $260.96 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00024652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 742,428,036 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

