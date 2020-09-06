The Force Protocol Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006368 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

