The Sandbox Price Down 40.2% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,752,750 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

