THORChain Market Cap Reaches $121.52 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00007506 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market cap of $121.52 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

