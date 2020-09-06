Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $106,605.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $39,249.16 and $106,605.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00468026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003971 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

