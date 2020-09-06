ThoreCoin Price Reaches $1,999.88 on Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $173.36 million and $24,863.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,999.88 or 0.19409627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00124685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01597954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00167290 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

