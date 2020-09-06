TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Cap of $147,073.45

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $147,073.45 and $163.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,781,007 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

