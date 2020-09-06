Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stephens cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock traded down $23.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.26. 2,340,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,534. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.42. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $515.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at $14,798,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.69, for a total transaction of $547,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,136.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,130. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 31.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.