Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.47 Million

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $78.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $79.13 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $72.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $309.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $316.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.89 million, with estimates ranging from $321.80 million to $323.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 54,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

