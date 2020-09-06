TrueFlip Price Down 34% Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $107,990.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.18 or 0.05356392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052195 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

