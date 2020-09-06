TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0211

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $393,696.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.31 or 0.05247133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051826 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 899,437,180 coins and its circulating supply is 442,412,025 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

