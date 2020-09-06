Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.47 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $49.47 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.02205748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00813562 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,731,442 tokens. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official website is ultra.io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

