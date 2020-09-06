Unify (UNIFY) Market Cap Achieves $178,514.08

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $178,514.08 and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

