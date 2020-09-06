USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009774 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Poloniex, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $434.79 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.03414754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,742,277,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,698,189 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Kucoin, Hotbit, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, CoinEx, LATOKEN, FCoin, Korbit, OKEx, Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

