Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,170,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,996,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nike worth $10,311,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,533. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

