Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.50 Billion Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.23% of QUALCOMM worth $9,501,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 11,060,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.