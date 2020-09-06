Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Receives €91.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.56 ($107.71).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

EPA:DG traded down €1.52 ($1.79) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €79.62 ($93.67). 909,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.52. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

