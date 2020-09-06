WazirX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.89 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $23.89 million and $2.89 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,379,456 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

