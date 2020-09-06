Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after buying an additional 694,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,263,000 after buying an additional 736,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.96. 1,057,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

