YOU COIN Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $747,788.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

