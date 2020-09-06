Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,676,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,603. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -223.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.