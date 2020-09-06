Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.26). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 2,794,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,587. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

