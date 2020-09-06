Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.85 Million

Analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post $78.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.90 million and the lowest is $78.80 million. Potbelly posted sales of $104.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $310.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $311.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $366.50 million, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $377.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

In related news, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,791.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Near bought 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 398,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,365. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

