Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.19. WillScot reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,295. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

