Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report sales of $8.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $26.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.84 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $39.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMP. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Dawson James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 292,580 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 2,612,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.16. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.