Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. MasTec posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. 398,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,909. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

