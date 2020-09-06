Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. Yum China has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.