Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.44). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,467. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

See Also: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit