Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.44). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,467. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

