Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.26. Davita reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Davita.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,917. Davita has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.