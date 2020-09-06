Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. JD.Com posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,436,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at $420,613,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 226.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 41,228 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JD.Com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,135,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after buying an additional 66,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,737,000 after buying an additional 717,200 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

