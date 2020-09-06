Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 274,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ABM Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ABM Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

