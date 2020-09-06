Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. AgroFresh Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 77,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,288. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

