Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.02 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $142.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $143.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $564.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $567.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $675.67 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 277,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,636. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $699.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cohu by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 54.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $128,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit