Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $142.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $143.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $564.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $567.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $675.67 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 277,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,636. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $699.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cohu by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 54.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $128,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

