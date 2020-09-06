Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.02 Million

Brokerages expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to announce sales of $26.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.29 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Plymouth Ind Re reported sales of $19.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $104.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $105.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.63 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $113.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

PLYM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 228,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,894. Plymouth Ind Re has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

