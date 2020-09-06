ZelCash Market Capitalization Achieves $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

