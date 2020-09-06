ZEON Network (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hotbit, P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01648888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00165606 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

