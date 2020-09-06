Zipper (ZIP) Market Cap Reaches $859,774.35

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Zipper has traded down 60.5% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. Zipper has a market capitalization of $859,774.35 and $51,724.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000969 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

