Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,671,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.19. Zosano Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

