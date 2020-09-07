$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Liquidity Services news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 52,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $307,046.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 412,098 shares of company stock worth $2,453,164 in the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Liquidity Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 272,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

