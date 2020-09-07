-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 241.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,814,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 73.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

