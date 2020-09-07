$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Instruments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 230.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 396,640.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 261,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,668. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

