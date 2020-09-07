-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 190,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.