$0.27 EPS Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings. Neogen posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NEOG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. 157,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,395. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neogen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Neogen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

