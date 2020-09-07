-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $660,548.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KURA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 616,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.