$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 241,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 715.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 156.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 295,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $11,671,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

