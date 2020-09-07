$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%.

PDM has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,312 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 63.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 560,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.51. 880,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.