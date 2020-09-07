-$0.49 EPS Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). MTBC posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a research report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

MTBC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.09. MTBC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

In other MTBC news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MTBC in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MTBC in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.