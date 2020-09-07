-$0.49 EPS Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). MTBC posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MTBC.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.
MTBC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.09. MTBC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.
In other MTBC news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MTBC in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MTBC in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MTBC Company Profile
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.